This morning on The Rhode Home we were joined by NIROPE – Ron & Pete Cardi – along with Beth Capron of Adoption Rhode Island.
For the latest from Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, head to: https://www.cardis.com/
For more info from Adoption RI, visit: https://adoptionri.org/
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.