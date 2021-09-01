Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses continues their longtime support of Matt Light’s Light Foundation

This morning on The Rhode Home, we welcomed for New England Patriot, three-time Super Bowl Champion, and Founder of The Light Foundation, Matt Light!

Joining Brendan Kirby on “The Rhode Show” today, Matt discussed the Foundation’s beginnings and what inspired him to start it, their upcoming Celebrity Shoot-Out event on Sept. 21, and so much more, while underscoring the importance of the fact that Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses are such longtime and significant supporters of the Foundation’s mission.

To learn more about The Light Foundation, and for details on their Celebrity Shoot-Out, head to: https://www.mattlight72.com/

For the latest from Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, visit: https://www.cardis.com/

