Ron and Peter Cardi from Cardi’s Furniture and Mattresses stop by The Rhode Show to introduce the NIROPEDIC Lift & Tilt. It features all of the traditional adjustable base functions, including our muscle-strain-relieving, lift and lower option. Now, with Tilt, a feature that tilts your whole body, while still lying flat!

Plus, the Cardi’s are joined by Karen Arpin of Arpin Strong. The Arpin team has provided relief efforts for natural disasters throughout the US, Haiti, the Philippines and most recently in Ukraine. The group is currently raising funds for Maui. We’ll learn about their efforts and about an exciting upcoming event!