This morning on The Rhode Home, we welcomed NIROPE – Ron and Pete Cardi – along with Michael Viera from Make-A-Wish.

Looking for a comfortable and durable solution for the living room? Today we learned about beautiful sectionals from La-Z-Boy! You’ll never find a sectional that’s easier to move into any room than this one as you easily navigate down narrow hallways, tight corners or up and down stairs. Upholstered in beautiful iClean fabric colors, they come fully assembled and you’ll get delivery the next day.

Make-A-Wish continues their decades long great work doing what they do best, granting wishes! Michael had all of the details regarding their upcoming Evening of Wishes on November 11th.

For more info on the Evening of Wishes, visit: https://wish.org/massri/evening-wishes

For the latest from Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, head to: https://www.cardis.com/



