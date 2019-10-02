Become a CASA volunteer

Live Now
This morning in The Rhode Home, we welcomed NIROPE – Ron & Pete Cardi – along with Cheryl Martone, an Administrator in the CASA Program, and Amelia.

After getting the scoop on some great deals including a No Interest financing option and 85″ Dual Reclining Fabric Sofas, we moved on to the CASA Program.

Per their website, their mission is as follows: The National CASA/GAL Association, together with state and local member programs, supports and promotes court-appointed volunteer advocacy so every child who has experienced abuse or neglect can be safe, have a permanent home, and the opportunity to thrive.

To learn more, visit: https://casaforchildren.org/

For the latest from Cardi’s, head to: https://www.cardis.com/

