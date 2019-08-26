Audition for ‘A Christmas Carol’ at Trinity Rep!

Live Now /
It’s hard to believe but the Holidays will be here before we know it; so it will once again be time for a Rhode Island tradition to resume – A Christmas Carol at Trinity Rep!

NIROPE are longtime supporters so today on ‘The Rhode Show’, Ron Cardi was joined by Tyler Dobrowsky and Michelle Cruz from Trinity Rep with more details on how your child can audition for this annual classic Sept. 7 at Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses in S. Attleboro.

For details on the Cardi’s Design Feature and more, visit: https://www.cardis.com/

For details on auditions for ‘A Christmas Carol’ and tickets, head to: https://www.trinityrep.com/

