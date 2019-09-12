Annual Superhero Walk & 5K Race returns

Live Now
This morning in The Rhode Home we welcomed NIROPE – Ron & Pete Cardi – along with John Kelly who discussed the upcoming Superhero Walk & 5K Race to benefit Meeting Street. It all takes place Sunday, Sept. 22 at Fort Taber in New Bedford and you can be there!

NIROPE also shared the scoop on the chance to win the opportunity to fly roundtrip to Florida! Get the details here: https://www.facebook.com/cardisfurniture/videos/381914472481092/

For even more from Cardi’s, head to: https://www.cardis.com/

For info on the Superhero Walk & 5K, visit: https://www.meetingstreet.org/About/Superhero-Walk-and-5K-Race

