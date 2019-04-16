Live Now
12 on 12 Digital Original: The Impact of Opioids
Target 12 on WPRI.com

Annual State Police 5K Foot Pursuit Returns April 28th

The Rhode Home

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

This morning in The Rhode Home, we welcomed NIROPE – Nick, Ron & Pete Cardi – along with Sergeant Gregory Cunningham and Trooper Daniel O’Neil of The RI State Police.

NIROPE discussed the benefits of Kashmira while the State Police Representatives had details on the forthcoming Annual RI State Police 5K in Narragansett on April 28th.

For 5K details head to: https://www.cardis.com/pages/community-calendar

For more info from Kashmira and all they have to offer at Cardi’s, visit: https://www.cardis.com/

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com