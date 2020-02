This morning in The Rhode Home, NIROPE – Nick, Ron & Pete Cardi dropped by along with Joe Rocco of SouthCoast Comedy Series!

Get out and enjoy great comedy!

Then, once you’ve got your fill of laughter, head back home to enjoy a good night’s sleep with the ultimate in sleep technology, Aireloom.

Don’t miss Tom Cotter at Whites of Westport —

https://tockify.com/cardiscommunity/detail/1791/1555113600000

For more info from Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, head to: https://www.cardis.com/