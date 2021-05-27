Cardi’s continues longtime support of Adoption RI

This morning in The Rhode Home we welcomed NIROPE – Ron & Pete Cardi – along with Jennifer Foster from Adoption RI. As longtime supporters of Adoption RI, the team at Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses is well aware of just how important their ongoing work is. In today’s segment we also learned about their upcoming events and how you can be involved and help out.

To learn more, visit: http://adoptionri.org/

For the latest from Cardi’s head to: https://www.cardis.com/

