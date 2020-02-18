A “Sweater” Sectional!

This morning in The Rhode Home, we welcomed NIROPE and Doug MacPherson from Horace Mann Educational Associates.

From what’s happening with HMEA and what upcoming events you can be part of to the latest sectionals from Cardi’s including the popular “sweater sectional”, we covered it all.

For the latest from Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, visit: https://www.cardis.com/

For more info regarding HMEA, head to: https://www.hmea.org/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

