This morning on The Rhode Home, Ron and Pete Cardi, NIROPE, from Cardi’s Furniture and Mattresses joined us to share some ideas for holiday gift giving. Did you know that the best gifts may not fit under the tree? An added big plus is that they can be delivered right away. From living rooms to recliners, massage chairs, comfortable fireplaces, and supportive mattresses, they are in-stock for next day idelivery! These are truly great gifts to give and receive.

Plus, we were also joined by Stephen Thorne, Director of Trinity Rep’s A Christmas Carol as he discussed this year’s incredible production.

For more info on A Christmas Carol head to: https://www.trinityrep.com/

For the latest from Cardi’s, visit: https://www.cardis.com/