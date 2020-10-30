A 2020 Evening of Wishes

The Rhode Home

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Make A Wish Foundation_454447
main bkg
bkg

This morning in The Rhode Home, we welcomed NIROPE – Ron & Pete Cardi – along with Michael Vieira from Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island. As longtime champions of this great organization, NIROPE are thrilled to be supporting the upcoming “Evening of Wishes: A Toast to Hope” taking place November 14.

You can learn more here: https://wish.org/massri

For the latest on leather collections at Cardi’s, head to: https://www.cardis.com/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams