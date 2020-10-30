A 2020 Evening of Wishes

This morning in The Rhode Home, we welcomed NIROPE – Ron & Pete Cardi – along with Michael Vieira from Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island. As longtime champions of this great organization, NIROPE are thrilled to be supporting the upcoming “Evening of Wishes: A Toast to Hope” taking place November 14.

You can learn more here: https://wish.org/massri

For the latest on leather collections at Cardi’s, head to: https://www.cardis.com/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.