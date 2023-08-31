On The Rhode Home, Erik Wallin, Executive Director of Operation Stand Down Rhode Island joins The Rhode Show to talk about the veterans assistance event along with NIROPE, Ron & Pete Cardi from Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses.
We will learn about the traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall and more!
