On The Rhode Home, we are joined by NIROPE, Pete Cardi of Cardi’s Furniture and Mattresses Floriano Cabral, and Ricardo Farias of Operation Merry Christmas.

The clock is ticking, Black Friday is almost here and Santa is warming up his sleigh!

Can’t decide what you’d like to see in your home this holiday season?

Check out some wonderful ideas…from living rooms to dining rooms and even kids’ bunk beds too…all in stock for next-day idelivery!

Accessories make great gifts too…take your choice…all under $100!

Plus, we find out more about what’s going on over at Operation Merry Christmas!

We learn how this incredible organization is making a difference for children in need this holiday season!