Your Blue Store Studio Experience

Looking for ways to get active?

Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island (BCBSRI) is bringing its popular health and wellness classes to your neighborhood. Melissa Cummings, BCBSRI executive vice president and chief customer officer, joins us to talk about Your Blue Bus, which is on the road bringing Your Blue Store Studio classes to community parks across the state.

From Woonsocket, Providence, and Central Falls, to Narragansett and Newport, BCBSRI will be offering dozens of outdoor classes and fun giveaways—for everyone to enjoy.


For a full list of outdoor events visit bcbsri.com/events. To participate in online classes and workshops visit the Your Blue Store Studio Facebook group.

