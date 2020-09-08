Your Blue Store Locations are Open

This morning on The Rhode Show, Melissa Cummings Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer of Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island joined us.

Exciting news for all Blue Cross Blue Shield members that after much thought and preparation, they’ve decided to reopen their four Your Blue Store locations—in Cranston, East Providence, Lincoln, and Warwick.

Safety is the number one priority as they planned for our reopening.

They’ve taken new precautions to keep members safe—while still maintaining the personal level of service that their customers expect and deserve.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island have special hours for seniors as well from 9:00 to 11:00 in the morning.

Seniors are always welcome at any other time, but they wanted to offer a designated time just for them.

