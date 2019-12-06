Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News This Morning
Target 12 on WPRI.com

Your Blue Store is here to help with your Medicare annual election

The Rhode Ahead
Posted: / Updated:
Blue_Cross_Blue_Shield_investing_in_reta_0_20180326231043
main bkg
bkg

Today is the LAST day for people who are eligible for Medicare to choose their Medicare plan for 2020.

If you want to switch and haven’t done so yet, don’t worry, your Blue Store is here to help.

Visit a Blue Store location near you! http://www.rhodeahead.com/health/3-surprising-reasons-visit-your-blue-store

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.


Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com