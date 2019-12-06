Your Blue Store is here to help with your Medicare annual election

Today is the LAST day for people who are eligible for Medicare to choose their Medicare plan for 2020.

If you want to switch and haven’t done so yet, don’t worry, your Blue Store is here to help.

Visit a Blue Store location near you! http://www.rhodeahead.com/health/3-surprising-reasons-visit-your-blue-store

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.





