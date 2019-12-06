Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.
Target 12 on WPRI.com

Your Blue Store is here to help with your Medicare annual election

The Rhode Ahead: Healthy Living
Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

Shopping for a Medicare plan for 2020? Saturday, December 7, is your last day to switch! But don’t worry—Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island is here to help.

You can complete an application online at bcbsri.com/medicare or you can bring it in person to one of the Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island (BCBSRI) Your Blue Store locations in Cranston, East Providence, Lincoln, and Warwick. Stores are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Saturday. We will also have BCBSRI representatives at Duffy’s Tavern in North Kingstown, Roger’s Library in Bristol, and the Hayden Center in Cumberland from 10 a.m. to noon. A BCBSRI Medicare consultant will even be able to review your application for accuracy and completeness. If you have questions, please call BCBSRI Customer Service.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.


Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com