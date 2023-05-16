May is Mental Health Month, and more children and teens are experiencing anxiety, depression, and other behavioral health issues.

Melissa Cummings, Chief Customer Officer at Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island (BCBSRI), describes the signs that parents should look for, including if your child is often talking about their fears and worries or if they’re experiencing physical changes such as unexplained stomachaches.



Getting help can make a tremendous difference in their lives.

Melissa explains that their pediatrician’s office is a great place to start and that they may create a plan to help or refer you to a therapist or psychiatrist.

To find programs and resources for BCBSRI members—both kids and adults—as well as resources available in the community, please visit bcbsri.com/mentalhealth.