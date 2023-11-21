Get ready for the holiday season with an updated COVID-19 shot!

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone who is six months and older get this important vaccination.

Dr. Farah Shafi, Chief Medical Officer at Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island (BCBSRI), explains what you need to know about the vaccine, and Will gets his COVID-19 shot on air.

BCBSRI members can receive the COVID-19 vaccine—as well as the flu vaccine and the new RSV vaccine—for $0 at a participating pharmacy. Find out more in the BCBSRI publication, Rhode Ahead.