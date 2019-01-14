The Rhode Ahead: Tips to Prevent a Fall

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Rhode Island and The Rhode Show have teamed up to bring you a new series called, The Rhode Ahead.

Today Dr. Gus Manocchia points out that falls are the number one cause of injuries in older adults, leading to broken bones, head injuries, and hospitalizations. But although your risk for falls increases as you get older, falls aren’t a normal part of aging. You can help prevent them with five simple steps.

Watch The Rhode Ahead Healthy Living video above for how falls can be prevented.