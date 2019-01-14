Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News This Morning
Closings & Delays
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.
Target 12 on WPRI.com

The Rhode Ahead: Tips to Prevent a Fall

The Rhode Ahead: Healthy Living

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Rhode Island and The Rhode Show have teamed up to bring you a new series called, The Rhode Ahead.

Today Dr. Gus Manocchia points out that falls are the number one cause of injuries in older adults, leading to broken bones, head injuries, and hospitalizations. But although your risk for falls increases as you get older, falls aren’t a normal part of aging. You can help prevent them with five simple steps.

Watch The Rhode Ahead Healthy Living video above for how falls can be prevented.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com