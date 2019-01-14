The Rhode Ahead: Tips for Preventing the Flu

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Rhode Island and The Rhode Show have teamed up to bring you a new series called, The Rhode Ahead.

How can you tell the difference between a cold and the flu? While the symptoms are similar—fever, body aches, tiredness, and cough—you usually get much sicker with the flu. More than 200,000 Americans end up in the hospital each year as a result of the flu. A flu shot, which is recommended for everyone six months of age and older, can help protect you, your family, and people around you. Find a location to get vaccinated.

Watch The Rhode Ahead Healthy Living video above for all the tips for preventing the flu from Dr. Gus.

