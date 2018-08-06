The Rhode Ahead: Tick Safety Health Tips

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Rhode Island and The Rhode Show have teamed up to bring you a new series called, The Rhode Ahead.

Today Dr. Gus Manocchia is here to talk about a few simple steps you can take to stay safe from ticks!

Ticks are found in a lot of the places where you’ll be this summer, like woodsy areas, tall grass, and even your own backyard.

Here are three easy tips to help you avoid tick bites and prevent Lyme disease:

1. Cover up and Spray – Start by wearing closed shoes, a hat and long pants. Spray your clothes with tick repellant or an insect repellant that has twenty to thirty percent DEET. Only use repellent sparingly on children and don’t use it at all on babies.

2. Check Everywhere – Check everywhere! Use a mirror to check places that are hard to see, like your ears and scalp,. Don’t forget to check your clothes, shoes, and even pets.

3. Pluck it out