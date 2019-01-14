The Rhode Ahead: Sun Safety Health Tips

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Rhode Island and The Rhode Show have teamed up to bring you a new series called, The Rhode Ahead.

Tips for Sun Safety from Dr. Gus

Summer means we’re at the beach, around the pool, in the backyard, or just taking a relaxing stroll on a lovely day. But with all that fun comes the potential for issues with your skin from sun exposure. I’ve had two skin cancers on my scalp over the last 5 years, so I understand the importance of sun safety—and want to help you and your family stay healthy.

Here are four easy things you can do to protect your skin, this summer!

1. Cover up – When you are out in the sun, wear clothing and a wide-brimmed hat that protects as much of your skin as possible. For your eyes, use sunglasses that block at least 99% of UV light.

2. Sunscreen Tips – Use about an ounce of broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher – that’s the equivalent of a shot glass, and reapply at least every 2 hours. Don’t forget to reapply it again after swimming or sweating.

3. Find Some Shade – Make sure to find shade between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., when UV rays are strongest. If you have to be in the sun, try using an umbrella like this one. Remember, if you’re in or on the water this summer, sun reflects off the water and this can do damage as well.

4. Don’t Be Fooled – Don’t be fooled into thinking your skin is protected on rainy or cloudy days! According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, UV rays can pass through clouds, rain and fog!

Watch The Rhode Ahead Healthy Living video above for the tips from Dr. Gus.