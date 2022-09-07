Looking for ways to keep your kids healthy as they head back to school?

Melissa Cummings, Chief Customer Officer at Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island (BCBSRI), suggests taking five minutes every day to check in with your kids about their physical and mental health—possibly during a walk or family dinner.

It’s part of Take 5 for You, a new BCBSRI well-being program to spend five minutes doing something good for yourself and your family.

Find out more at rhodeahead.com

