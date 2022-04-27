The past two years have changed how we live our lives. Melissa Cummings, Chief Customer Officer at Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island, talks about how to reduce stress and create harmony in your life.

She explains it’s important to recognize the changes we’ve made during the pandemic that are meaningful to us—such as spending more time in nature or having dinner as a family—and to make them a permanent part of our lives.

In addition, she offers simple tips for connecting with friends and family, practicing mindfulness, and focusing on gratitude. Find out more about staying well at https://rhodeahead.com.