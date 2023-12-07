Still considering your options for a Medicare plan? Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island (BCBSRI) Medicare Advantage plans are once again the highest-rated plans available for all Medicare-eligible Rhode Islanders. * Today, December 7, is the last day of the Medicare Annual Election Period (AEP), and Melissa Cummings, BCBSRI Chief Customer Officer, explains that there is still plenty of help available.

Most BCBSRI Medicare Advantage plans include medical, dental, prescription drug, vision, and hearing coverage all in one plan—as well as $0 benefits such as gym membership and rides to your doctor. To enroll, you can visit bcbsri.com/medicare, call 1-800-505-BLUE, or visit a Your Blue Store location in Cranston, East Providence, Lincoln, Narragansett, or Warwick.

*Rated 4.5-Stars or higher by Medicare in 2022, 2023, and 2024. Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-Star rating system.