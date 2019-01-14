The Rhode Ahead: Healthier Holiday Eating

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Rhode Island and The Rhode Show have teamed up to bring you a new series called, The Rhode Ahead.

Today Dr. Gus Manocchia points out that during the holidays, many of us gather with family and friends and enjoy some of our favorite foods. You can have a wonderful time while still avoiding the one to two pounds that Americans gain, on average, during the holidays. While this is less than many people would expect, research shows we often don’t lose that weight, so it adds up over the years. To stay healthy during the holidays, try the recipes in our Lighten Up Your Holidays cookbook and follow the tips in this 2 minute video.