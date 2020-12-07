The 2021 Medicare Plan Deadline is Today

December 7 is the last day for people who are eligible for Medicare to choose their Medicare plan for 2021.

Melissa Cummings, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island executive vice president and chief customer officer, explains the great benefits available with all their Medicare Advantage plans-including their $0 BlueCHiP for Medicare Value plan-such as $0 fitness memberships, $0 rides to your doctor, and $0 telehealth benefits.

Rhode Islanders can visit bcbsri.com/medicare to enroll online or make a virtual appointment as well as call 1-800-505-BLUE for help over the phone.

Melissa says that BCBSRI members who are happy with their current Medicare Advantage plan don’t have to do anything-their plan will automatically renew.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

