March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, so this is a great time to talk to your doctor about being screened. Melissa Cummings, Chief Customer Officer at Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island (BCBSRI), explains the importance of colorectal cancer screening as well as the different options available, including at-home tests.
The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force has expanded the recommended ages for colorectal cancer screening to 45 to 75 years.
If you’re in that age category, BCBSRI covers recommended colorectal cancer screenings at 100% when you see a provider in your plan’s network. Find out more at rhodeahead.com.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.