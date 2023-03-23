March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, so this is a great time to talk to your doctor about being screened. Melissa Cummings, Chief Customer Officer at Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island (BCBSRI), explains the importance of colorectal cancer screening as well as the different options available, including at-home tests.



The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force has expanded the recommended ages for colorectal cancer screening to 45 to 75 years.

If you’re in that age category, BCBSRI covers recommended colorectal cancer screenings at 100% when you see a provider in your plan’s network. Find out more at rhodeahead.com.