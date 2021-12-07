Last Day of Medicare Open Enrollment

The Rhode Ahead: Healthy Living

Still, considering your options for a Medicare plan?

All Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island (BCBSRI) Medicare Advantage plans were awarded 5 stars for 2022, which is the highest rating available from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Today, December 7, is the last day of the annual enrollment period, and Melissa Cummings, BCBSRI Chief Customer Officer, explains that there is still plenty of help available.

You can visit bcbsri.com/medicare to get recommendations, apply, and even schedule a one-on-one virtual appointment.

You can also call 1-800-505-BLUE or visit a Your Blue Store location in Cranston, East Providence, Lincoln, or Warwick.

*Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-Star rating system.

