How to Choose a Medicare Plan

Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island

https://www.bcbsri.com/medicare/

(BCBSRI) is helping Rhode Islanders understand how to choose the Medicare plan that works best for their needs.

Melissa Cummings, BCBSRI executive vice president and chief customer officer, suggests looking for a plan that offers convenience and flexibility, with benefits such as telehealth, fitness memberships, and rides to your doctor.

Rhode Islanders interested in a Medicare plan or making a change to their BCBSRI plan can call 1-800-505-BLUE or visit bcbsri.com/medicare.

Melissa says that members who are happy with their current plan don’t have to do anything-their plan will automatically renew.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

