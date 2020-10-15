How to Choose a Medicare Plan

(BCBSRI) is helping Rhode Islanders understand how to choose the Medicare plan that works best for their needs.

Melissa Cummings, BCBSRI executive vice president and chief customer officer, suggests looking for a plan that offers convenience and flexibility, with benefits such as telehealth, fitness memberships, and rides to your doctor.

Rhode Islanders interested in a Medicare plan or making a change to their BCBSRI plan can call 1-800-505-BLUE or visit bcbsri.com/medicare.

Melissa says that members who are happy with their current plan don’t have to do anything-their plan will automatically renew.

