Have you signed up for Medicare yet?

Do you know what to look for in a Medicare plan?

Melissa Cummings, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island (BCBSRI) Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer, explains what to consider when making this important decision.

She also shares the many great $0 benefits available with the 2022 BCBSRI Medicare Advantage plans, including telehealth, a national gym membership with a home fitness kit, and rides to doctors’ offices.

If you qualify for Medicare and Medicaid, Melissa also describes a new plan option called BlueRI for Duals (HMO D-SNP).

Find out more at https://www.bcbsri.com/medicare/.

