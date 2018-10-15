Live Now
12 on 12 Digital Original: State of the Bay
Target 12 on WPRI.com

Finding the right health plan to cover your needs

The Rhode Ahead: Healthy Living

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

Are you buying a Medicare plan for yourself or helping a loved one choose a plan? You have between now and December 7 to pick a plan, and knowing what to look for can make that decision easier.

Melissa Cummings, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island’s Chief Customer Officer, talks about how to find a plan that covers your needs-and keeps you active and healthy. She also explains how to get in-person help at Your Blue Store locations in East Providence, Lincoln, and Warwick.


Your Blue Store locations:

East Providence
Highland Commons
71 Highland Avenue

Lincoln
Lincoln Mall Shopping Center
622 George Washington Highway

Warwick
Cowesett Corners
300 Quaker Lane

•You can also call seven days a week, at 1-800-505-BLUE, or you can use our new and improved shopping tool at bcbsri.com/Medicare. The shopping tool will recommend a plan based on your answers to a few questions and then you can enroll online. The tool is also available in Spanish, as is our Customer Service line.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com