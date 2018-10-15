Finding the right health plan to cover your needs

Are you buying a Medicare plan for yourself or helping a loved one choose a plan? You have between now and December 7 to pick a plan, and knowing what to look for can make that decision easier.

Melissa Cummings, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island’s Chief Customer Officer, talks about how to find a plan that covers your needs-and keeps you active and healthy. She also explains how to get in-person help at Your Blue Store locations in East Providence, Lincoln, and Warwick.



Your Blue Store locations:



East Providence

Highland Commons

71 Highland Avenue



Lincoln

Lincoln Mall Shopping Center

622 George Washington Highway



Warwick

Cowesett Corners

300 Quaker Lane



•You can also call seven days a week, at 1-800-505-BLUE, or you can use our new and improved shopping tool at bcbsri.com/Medicare. The shopping tool will recommend a plan based on your answers to a few questions and then you can enroll online. The tool is also available in Spanish, as is our Customer Service line.