Check to Change Day with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island

Interested in simple tips for saving money on healthcare? Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island (BCBSRI) Chief Customer Officer Melissa Cummings and BCBSRI Director of Employer Segment Sales and Broker Relations George Tager, talk about smart ways to save money on doctors' visits. You'll also learn about a new program that helps small businesses earn up to 8% back on medical premiums.

Visit them online today at https://www.rhodeahead.com/healthyliving