Blue Cross Blue Shield of RI share important Medicare enrollment reminder

Melissa Cummings, Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island, joined us to remind us that Medicare’s annual election period ends today. She shared last minute tips for eligible participants who have not yet made their selections. If you’re under 65 and need a plan, don’t wait until enrollment ends on December 31st.The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

