Blue Cross Blue Shield of RI share important Medicare enrollment reminder

Melissa Cummings, Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island, joined us to remind us that Medicare's annual election period ends today. She shared last minute tips for eligible participants who have not yet made their selections. If you're under 65 and need a plan, don't wait until enrollment ends on December 31st.