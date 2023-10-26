Last winter, hospitals across the country were filled with people who had respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), COVID-19, and the flu.

This season, for the first time, there are vaccines for all three viruses.

Dr. Farah Shafi, Chief Medical Officer at Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island (BCBSRI), and Melissa Cummings, BCBSRI Chief Customer Officer, explain what you need to know about the vaccines, including a new RSV shot and an updated COVID-19 vaccine.

