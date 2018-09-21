“Blue Across Rhode Island” Helping the Local Community

Melissa Cummings, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island’s Chief Customer Officer, talks about the company’s 7th annual day of service, “Blue Across Rhode Island”.

On Friday, more than 600 Blue Cross employees are volunteering at 15 different community service sites around the state-landscaping, painting, building playgrounds, and creating care packages for those in need

. They’re working with nonprofit partners that support the health and wellness of Rhode Island children, older adults in Rhode Island, and adults with disabilities.