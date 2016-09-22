One of the largest employee-led volunteer events in Rhode Island is upon us. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island and the United Way are teaming up again for the 5th annual “Blue Across RI” day.

Caroline Belisle, the Managing Director of Community Relations for Blue Cross Blue Shield, and Sandi Connors, the Executive Vice President and Director of Strategic Marketing and Communications for The United Way of Rhode Island, joined The Rhode Show to share their work.

Blue across Rhode Island is BCBSRI’s signature volunteer event and one of the largest single-day, employee-led volunteer events in the state. Over 18,500 volunteer hours of service have been provided.

43 agencies have been involved, in 21 cities across the state. Over 51,000 people impacted.

For the United Way’s Outreach Progma, 200 BCBSRI volunteers will work in one-hour shifts to package 27,000 nutritiously fortified meals for Rhode Island families in need of food assistance, facilitated by the United Way of Rhode Island and generously supported by Dell Services.

All packaged food will be delivered the same day to food pantries and meal sites across Rhode Island through local food rescuer, We Share Hope.