3 tips for getting kids back-to-school ready

3 Back-to-School Tips
Can you believe it’s already time for school again? To help your family get ready, Melissa Cummings, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer of Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island, shares back-to-school tips. She explains the importance of having well visits (for the whole family), getting enough sleep, and knowing your options for healthcare, including video visits. Find more health tips at rhodeahead.com.
