Looking into your health plan options during the Medicare Annual Election Period? All Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island (BCBSRI) Medicare Advantage plans are highly rated by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for 2024.

Melissa Cummings, BCBSRI Chief Customer Officer, explains how to choose the right coverage for you, such as a plan that includes medical, dental, vision, and prescription drug benefits. Many BCBSRI Medicare Advantage plans—including their $0 premium plan, BlueCHiP for Medicare Value (HMO-POS)—offer those benefits in one plan, in addition to a $0 nationwide gym membership and $0 help with everyday chores.

You can visit bcbsri.com/medicare to learn about plan options, sign up for an in-person meeting, or apply. You can also call 1-800-505-BLUE or visit a Your Blue Store location in Cranston, East Providence, Lincoln, Narragansett, or Warwick.