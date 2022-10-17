Looking into your health plan options during the Medicare Annual Election Period? All Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island (BCBSRI) Medicare Advantage plans have once again earned the highest rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for 2023—5-out-of-5 Stars. Melissa Cummings, BCBSRI Chief Customer Officer, explains how to choose the right coverage for you and the many benefits of a 5-Star plan—including that you can switch to one at any time of year!

You can visit bcbsri.com/medicare to learn about BCBSRI Medicare Advantage plans, sign up for an in-person meeting, or apply. You can also call 1-800-505-BLUE (TTY: 711) or visit a Your Blue Store location in Cranston, East Providence, Lincoln, or Warwick.

Rated 5-Stars by CMS in 2022 and 2023. 5-Star ratings can be found on www.medicare.gov. Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-Star rating system. Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island (BCBSRI) is an HMO and PPO plan with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in BCBSRI depends on contract renewal. An independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.