Still considering your options for a Medicare plan? All Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island (BCBSRI) Medicare Advantage plans were once again awarded 5 stars for 2023, which is the highest rating available from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Today, December 7, is the last day of the Medicare Annual Election Period (AEP), and Melissa Cummings, BCBSRI Chief Customer Officer, explains that there is still plenty of help available.

To enroll, you can visit bcbsri.com/medicare, call 1-800-505-BLUE, or visit a Your Blue Store location in Cranston, East Providence, Lincoln, or Warwick. Since all BCBSRI Medicare Advantage plans are rated 5-Stars, you can enroll any time of year, not just during the Annual Election Period.

*Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-Star rating system. Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island (BCBSRI) is an HMO and PPO plan with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in BCBSRI depends on contract renewal. An independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.