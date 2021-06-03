It’s the return of Rhythm & Roots!

After a more than difficult 2020, live music is back for 2021!

As fans across the region and beyond gear up to once again experience their favorite events, many local, longstanding favorites are just as excited to welcome them. One such Festival is the legendary Rhythm & Roots event. Featuring a stellar three-day lineup taking place over Labor Day weekend at Ninigret Park in Charlestown, now is the time to make your plans and save the dates.

Joining Brendan Kirby on “The Rhode Show” over ZOOM to discuss what we cn expect was the event’s Founder/Producer, Chuck Wentworth,

For more info including the full lineup, ticket info and more, visit: https://rhythmandroots.com/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

