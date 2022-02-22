Chefs Will Be Squaring Off-with Relish-For the

Return of Newport Burger Bender, now through February 27, 2022.

Are you feeling like a Chuck Norris? A Pretzel Bomb? A Jive Turkey? A V-Rex?

Those are just some of the names for burgers; beef, non-beef, and plant-based, that will appear on menus in local restaurants, from February 18 – 27, when Newport Burger Bender slides back into town. After having to cancel the event in 2021, the popular competition is back, and the area’s most innovative chefs are firing up their grills and tapping into their inner taste buds.

Vote at the participating restaurants and or online at DiscoverNewport.org/BurgerBender



48 Burgers;

Beef 30, Non-beef 6, Plant based 12

From 36 participating Restaurants