The results of the Rhode Show Weight Loss Challenge!

A few months back while chatting with Kerry Taylor of 212 Health & Performance in Rumford, Brendan Kirby remarked to him that he’d like to drop a few pounds. In that moment the Rhode Show Weight Loss Challenge was born.

Over the last couple of months, Kerry has been assisting him as Brendan has attempted to make progress on the journey. Today was finally the day as we watched one of their ‘epic’ training sessions before revealing the results.

Kerry also chatted about how YOU can jumpstart your own fitness regimen this spring/summer. Get moving! You can do it!

Learn more about Kerry and his team and find out how they can help you on your fitness quest: https://www.212healthandperformance.com/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

