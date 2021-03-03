Almost 30 years after the series premiered on MTV in May 1992, THE REAL WORLD franchise returns to PARAMOUNT + with the first installment of the multi-episode docu-series, THE REAL WORLD HOMECOMING: NEW YORK, featuring the original cast revisiting the shocking moments and explosive issues that transpired during the historic season and discuss how they parallel in today’s social climate.

After spending decades apart, viewers will reconvene with New York housemates Becky Blasband, Andre Comeau, Heather B. Gardner, Julie Gentry, Norman Korpi, Eric Nies, and Kevin Powell to find out how the series transformed their lives since the cameras stopped rolling and to find out, once again, what happens when they stop being polite… and start getting real.

MTV’S THE REAL WORLD franchise returns March 4th on Paramount+