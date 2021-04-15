The Providence Country Day School and the Henry Barnard School are merging.

Looking to try something new in your diet? Perhaps you want to break up your normal routine? You're in luck! This morning we welcomed Registered Dietitian, and Emmy nominated television host, Annessa Chumbley back to 'The Rhode Show' as she shared some fun suggestions for tips & tricks for healthy & On Trend ideas for Spring.

From whipped iced drinks to protein-rich fruit and veggie packed smoothies to a creamy plant-based shake with a secret healthy ingredient, she showed us how to create the trendiest, most delicious drinks that have ever come out of your kitchen, made with big flavors you can pick up at your local grocery store.