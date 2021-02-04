The Providence Athenaeum offers intriguing virtual events for winter & spring

Located on historic Benefit Street in Providence is the stunning Providence Athenaeum. Though the pandemic has caused them to shift the way they conduct their normal day-to-day operations like so many others, they are doing their part to continue to offer unique virtual events with a wide-ranging schedule this winter/spring season.

Brendan Kirby recently chatted with The Athenaeum’s Executive Director, Matt Burriesci, about these events and more. Check out their segment from ‘The Rhode Show’ today.

For a full list of the virtual events schedule, they discussed including the first one with Ann Patchett (TOMORROW NIGHT, 2/5), head to: https://providenceathenaeum.org/calendar/

For overall Athenaeum info including Hours, COVID-19 protocols and more, head to: https://providenceathenaeum.org/#

