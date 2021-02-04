The Providence Athenaeum offers intriguing virtual events for winter & spring

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:
athenaeum_622608

Located on historic Benefit Street in Providence is the stunning Providence Athenaeum.  Though the pandemic has caused them to shift the way they conduct their normal day-to-day operations like so many others, they are doing their part to continue to offer unique virtual events with a wide-ranging schedule this winter/spring season.

Brendan Kirby recently chatted with The Athenaeum’s Executive Director, Matt Burriesci, about these events and more. Check out their segment from ‘The Rhode Show’ today.

For a full list of the virtual events schedule, they discussed including the first one with Ann Patchett (TOMORROW NIGHT, 2/5), head to: https://providenceathenaeum.org/calendar/

For overall Athenaeum info including Hours, COVID-19 protocols and more, head to: https://providenceathenaeum.org/#

Rhode Show Content DisclaimerThe information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams